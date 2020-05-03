John Andrew Harper
John A. Harper passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary C. Harper. He is survived by his son, John G. Harper, his daughter-in-law Tiffiney K. Harper and his 3 adoring grandchildren – Laura (Matt) Jalove, Mike Harper, and Kate Harper as well as his brother Tom (Karen) Harper. He will be terribly missed by all. He was thrilled to have made it to his 83rd birthday last week. Services will be private due to the pandemic.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
