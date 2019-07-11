Home

Age 65 of Hudson, WI died July 4th. Will remain in the hearts of wife Nora; son Ryan (Natalie) Riesselman of Stillwater, daughter Leah (Kevin) Hermanson of Westport, WI. Mem Srv: 11AM Sat. July 13, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church; 505 13th Street S. in Hudson. Vis 4 to 6PM Fri., July 12, O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, 520 11th St. So. with a time of prayers and sharing at 6PM at O'Connell's. Memorials preferred to: Compassionate International, World Vision, and Gideons International. www.O'Connellfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
