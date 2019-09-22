Home

John Anthony Nigro. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Sept. 20th. Beloved brother of Jeffrey. Devoted son of the late John and the late Geraldine. John leaves behind many loving family and friends. John was the founder and director of the Harwood Early Music Ensemble and an Instructor at the Newberry Library and the Center for Life and Learning. A Memorial Service will be held by family at a later date. Memorial donations to the Regional Organ Bank of Illinois 800 S Wells St # 190, Chicago, IL 60607 or to Rainbow Hospice 1550 Bishop Ct, Mt Prospect, IL 60056 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
