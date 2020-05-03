John Antonakis, 85, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Aikaterina. Loving father of Eleni (John) Garbis. Dear pappou of Athanasios and Aikaterina Garbis. Adored brother of Georgia Bouloukos. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Interment private at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.