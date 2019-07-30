Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
John Armstrong Obituary
John "Jack" Armstrong, age 72, of Westmont. US Army Reserve Veteran. Beloved husband of Carie Anne Armstrong for a wonderful 22 years. Loving brother of Robert (Jana) Armstrong. Devoted uncle of Jordan, Allison, Lucy, Poppy, Chase, Brielle, and Niko. Dear son-in-law of Jack and Helen Houston. Fond friend of many. Jack was preceded in passing by his parents Robert and Ella Armstrong. Jack spent 40 years, 9 months, and 5 days at Central Steel and Wire Company. He was truly interested in people and it showed by the way he connected with his kindness and easy humor. Visitation 2 to 8pm Wednesday, July 31st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. The family encourages family and friends to prepare a few words of remembrance to be shared. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a pet-rescue . For Funeral Service Information: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
