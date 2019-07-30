|
John "Jack" Armstrong, age 72, of Westmont. US Army Reserve Veteran. Beloved husband of Carie Anne Armstrong for a wonderful 22 years. Loving brother of Robert (Jana) Armstrong. Devoted uncle of Jordan, Allison, Lucy, Poppy, Chase, Brielle, and Niko. Dear son-in-law of Jack and Helen Houston. Fond friend of many. Jack was preceded in passing by his parents Robert and Ella Armstrong. Jack spent 40 years, 9 months, and 5 days at Central Steel and Wire Company. He was truly interested in people and it showed by the way he connected with his kindness and easy humor. Visitation 2 to 8pm Wednesday, July 31st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. The family encourages family and friends to prepare a few words of remembrance to be shared. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a pet-rescue . For Funeral Service Information: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019