Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
First Congregational Church of LaGrange
100 6th Ave.
LaGrange, IL
View Map

John Austin Sayles Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Austin Sayles Sr. Obituary
John Austin Sayles, Sr.; age 87, formerly of Burr Ridge; beloved husband of the late Sandra J. Sayles; loving father of Norma (Jim) Schnabel, Jay (Therese) Sayles, Donna (Rob) Schmidt, and preceded in death by infant daughter Joanne Sayles; proud grandfather of Amanda & Kyle (Jamie) Schnabel, Chelsey & Isabella Schmidt; dear great-grandfather of Finnegan, Brooklyn, & Brynn; preceded in death by sister Mary (the late Lawrence) Blaida. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the First Congregational Church of LaGrange, 100 6th Ave., LaGrange. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name to the (https://alz.org/) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -