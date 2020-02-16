|
John Austin Sayles, Sr.; age 87, formerly of Burr Ridge; beloved husband of the late Sandra J. Sayles; loving father of Norma (Jim) Schnabel, Jay (Therese) Sayles, Donna (Rob) Schmidt, and preceded in death by infant daughter Joanne Sayles; proud grandfather of Amanda & Kyle (Jamie) Schnabel, Chelsey & Isabella Schmidt; dear great-grandfather of Finnegan, Brooklyn, & Brynn; preceded in death by sister Mary (the late Lawrence) Blaida. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the First Congregational Church of LaGrange, 100 6th Ave., LaGrange. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name to the (https://alz.org/) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020