John T. (Jack) Ayres, recently of Glenview and a long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1926 in Oak Park Illinois to Thomas and Honore. Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving father of Mary Beth, cherished brother of Mary (Albright), and Uncle John to so many who loved him and his "Three Little Fishies". Born in Oak Park, IL, he attended Fenwick High School and then served in the Army in WWII, stationed in India and China. He started in the Cavalry and soon moved to other assignments including teaching cryptography, which explained his uncanny knack for getting the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzles before anyone else. After returning from China he graduated from Loyola University in Chicago. He worked in sales at various plastic and packaging companies throughout his career, and also found involvement in local organizations very rewarding. John was the President of the Buffalo Grove Park District, a member of the Wheeling Township Board of Trustees, and the Wheeling Township Highway Commissioner. His favorite job without question was Grand Marshal of the Sybil Lane Fourth of July Parade every year. In 1958 John's parents bought a cottage in Fontana, WI on Sybil Lane, where the family spent every summer. His favorite day of the year was the 4th of July when he and Betty hosted as many family members who could fit, and then some. In recent years John's enjoyment came from spending time with family and his best friend, Henry. He spent his days watching and counting the birds on the feeder, beating Donna - his caregiver- at dominoes, and watching every cowboy show ever made on TV.
Internment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to: Journeycare.org/donate or
Gerryscafe.org
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020