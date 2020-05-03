John Ayres
1926 - 2020
John T. (Jack) Ayres, recently of Glenview and a long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1926 in Oak Park Illinois to Thomas and Honore. Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving father of Mary Beth, cherished brother of Mary (Albright), and Uncle John to so many who loved him and his "Three Little Fishies".

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare https://journeycare.org/ or Gerry's Cafe https://www.gerryscafe.org/

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Mary and Jack are a part of my childhood memories as they lived with their parents in the two flat over my grandparents, Thelma and Frank Brandl, in Oak Park. I hope the memories you have of Jack are as beautiful as mine. The Ayers family were a lovely family. God bless.
Maureen Fanning Beaumont
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
