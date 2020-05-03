John T. (Jack) Ayres, recently of Glenview and a long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1926 in Oak Park Illinois to Thomas and Honore. Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving father of Mary Beth, cherished brother of Mary (Albright), and Uncle John to so many who loved him and his "Three Little Fishies".
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare https://journeycare.org/ or Gerry's Cafe https://www.gerryscafe.org/
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.