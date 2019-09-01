|
John B. Doyle, age 92, veteran U.S. Navy, WW II; beloved husband of the late Ellen H. Doyle and loving companion of the late Dorothy Deaton; wonderful father of Brian, Tom (Liz Clary) and the late Steven (Ampa), Michael, Terrance and John; cherished grandfather of Jason Doyle, and Conor (fiancée Sara Kane), Liam (Jodi), Kiel and Rory (Alexsandra) Doyle; proud great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Dennis (the late Florence) Doyle, Margaret (Maurice) Andaya, Rosemary (Dennis) Dresen and the late Donald (the late Marilyn) Doyle, Gerald (the late Helen) Doyle and Dolores (the late Robert) Padula. Services were held on August 30 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019