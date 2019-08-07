|
On August 3, 2019, John B. Kincaid, loving husband and father of three daughters passed away at the age of 80. John was born on August 25, 1938 in Hinsdale, IL to Marguerite Donahue and Cecil Kincaid. On January 8, 1966, he married Sharon Louise Middleton. They raised three daughters, Stacy (Heesen), Sarah (Gillotti), and Tara (Schreiner). He received his law degree from Chicago-Kent Law School in 1963 and practiced civil law for almost sixty years, most notably at Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC in Wheaton, Illinois.
John was an avid traveler and loved deep conversations, soaring choirs, music, and revelling in the lives of his children and grandchildren. John's life was marked by leadership and service, holding leadership positions at the DuPage County Bar Association and the Illinois Bar Foundation, among others. His volunteer service ranged from helping the homeless to providing pro bono legal assistance to family and friends. Most recently he volunteered as a driver for disabled veterans at Hines Veterans Hospital until early July.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite and his father, Cecil. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his three daughters, three sons-in-law, six grandchildren, and his sister Bianca Moran.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/
OR 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614
Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friends and Family are asked to meet for a memorial service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 715 N Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL. Visitation and Memorial Service Info at (630) 668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
