Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Matiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Matiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Matiello, 95 years of age, proud and brave WWII army veteran. Cherished husband of Marie, nee Liberto, for 73 years. Beloved and generous father of Theresa Klemak and Concetta (Roy) Giuntoli. Loving grandfather of Heather (Christopher) Alioto and Tiffany (Laith) Alsayegh. Dear great-grandfather to Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Nicolas and Jordan. Dearest brother to the late Samuel and Joseph (the late Susan). Fond brother-in-law, cousin and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear and special friend of Pete and Joan Peterson. Visitation is Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12 noon at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook with a service beginning at 11:30 am. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now