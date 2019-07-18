|
John B. Matiello, 95 years of age, proud and brave WWII army veteran. Cherished husband of Marie, nee Liberto, for 73 years. Beloved and generous father of Theresa Klemak and Concetta (Roy) Giuntoli. Loving grandfather of Heather (Christopher) Alioto and Tiffany (Laith) Alsayegh. Dear great-grandfather to Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Nicolas and Jordan. Dearest brother to the late Samuel and Joseph (the late Susan). Fond brother-in-law, cousin and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear and special friend of Pete and Joan Peterson. Visitation is Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12 noon at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook with a service beginning at 11:30 am. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019