Retired CFD; Devoted husband of the late Jane, nee Flynn; Loving father of James (Gwen), Marty (Karen), Jack (Isabella), Megan (Declan) Hynes and the late Patricia (Al) Boudreau and father-in-law of Janet Boudreau; Proud Papa of Jeff, Kevin, Emily, Abby, Liam, Maureen, Eileen, Lizzy, Grace, Flynn, Maggie, Tricia, and Conor; Dear great-grandpa of Brooks, Bobby, Elsie, Patsy, Madelyn, and Lucy; Beloved brother of the late Jim (late Kay) O'Hara; Fond Uncle Jack, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many; All Funeral Services are Private, and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, http://cfdgoldbadgesociety.org/
are appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com