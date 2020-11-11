1/2
John B. O'Hara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired CFD; Devoted husband of the late Jane, nee Flynn; Loving father of James (Gwen), Marty (Karen), Jack (Isabella), Megan (Declan) Hynes and the late Patricia (Al) Boudreau and father-in-law of Janet Boudreau; Proud Papa of Jeff, Kevin, Emily, Abby, Liam, Maureen, Eileen, Lizzy, Grace, Flynn, Maggie, Tricia, and Conor; Dear great-grandpa of Brooks, Bobby, Elsie, Patsy, Madelyn, and Lucy; Beloved brother of the late Jim (late Kay) O'Hara; Fond Uncle Jack, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many; All Funeral Services are Private, and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, http://cfdgoldbadgesociety.org/ are appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved