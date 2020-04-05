Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
John B. Sadler Jr, (Pug) age 77 of Glenview. Beloved husband of Wendy Williams Sadler. Loving father of John B. Sadler III (Kelly), Chris Sadler (Anne), Samantha Borland (Ned). Proud grandfather of Hunter, Allie, Hayes, Jack, Haven Sarah, Scott, and Nate. During his life, he loved playing golf and traveling, when he traveled it was always around a top golf course that he wanted to play. John grew up in Evanston, attended Evanston Township Highschool (1960) and went on to the University of Wisconsin (Phi Delta Theta). After graduation, John went into the investment business and started trading on the floor of the CBOE in 1975. Upon retirement in 1987, he spent time at his ranch in Norwood Colorado until his illness brought him home last August to Evanston.

Interment private.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
