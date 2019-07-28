Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for John Sheridan
John B. Sheridan

John B. Sheridan Obituary
John B. Sheridan, age 69, of Chicago. Beloved son of the late Burton J. and Elizabeth, nee Meisl, Sheridan; loving brother of Carol, Thomas (Debora), Marilyn (Glenn) Shipley, Eileen (Arlie) Traughber, James (Kathleen), and Richard (Janice); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, August 3, at 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment private, Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
