COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
John B. Waskowski


1929 - 2019
John B. Waskowski Obituary
John B. Waskowski, age 89. US Air Force Veteran. Beloved son of the late Adam and Regina Waskowski. Loving brother of Regina Waskowski and the late Janet R. (late John) Troike, late Thaddeus (late Virginia), late Eugene (late Lois) and the late Mary Regina Waskowski. Loving uncle, relative, and friend of many. John was a member of P.L.A.V. Post # 72. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, July 27 at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Catherine Laboure Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Memorials appreciated to St. Catherine Laboure Church, Food for the Poor, or . Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
