John B. Waskowski, age 89. US Air Force Veteran. Beloved son of the late Adam and Regina Waskowski. Loving brother of Regina Waskowski and the late Janet R. (late John) Troike, late Thaddeus (late Virginia), late Eugene (late Lois) and the late Mary Regina Waskowski. Loving uncle, relative, and friend of many. John was a member of P.L.A.V. Post # 72. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, July 27 at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Catherine Laboure Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Memorials appreciated to St. Catherine Laboure Church, Food for the Poor, or . Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019