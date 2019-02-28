Chicago Tribune Obituaries
John Bakker, age 91, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 62 years to the late Lorraine, nee Medema (2012). Loving father of John (Diane), LeAnn (Larry) Kooyenga, David, Brenda (Gary) Harger and Sharon (Henry) Boss. Cherished grandfather of 17. Dearest great-grandfather of 24. Dear brother of Phyllis Bakker and the late Jacob Bakker, Pearl (late Clarence) Zaagman and Sadie Van Dyken. Fond brother-in-law of the late Roger Medema, Neil (late Winnie) Medema, Clarence (late Bea) Medema, John (late Edythe) Medema, and Kenneth (Donna) Medema. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South. Memorials to Providence Life Services preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
