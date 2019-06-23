John Adams, 91, of Loveland, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born to Arthur and Sally Adams on December 29, 1927, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.







John married the love of his life, Ann Katherine Oertli, on March 25, 1951. John and Ann served many school communities in northern Illinois, Ann teaching kindergarten and John serving as an elementary teacher, elementary principal, public school superintendent, university professor, and President of Aurora College in Aurora, IL.







In 1987 John and Ann retired to their mountain home in Estes Park. Ann volunteered in many community organizations. John was President of the Library Board during an era when a bond issue was passed and the current Estes Park Library was built.







In 2010 John and Ann moved to the Good Samaritan Community in Loveland. John's sweetheart, Ann, passed away in March of 2013. The family thanks Halcyon Hospice and especially Seven Lakes Memory Care for all the love and support generated for Dad over the past six years.







John is survived by his sons John (Cindy) of Fort Collins and Tom (Renee) of Greeley; his sister Jane Libberton and nephews Kevin Libberton and Michael Libberton; sister-in-law Jan Adams and niece Sara Adams and nephew Aaron Adams; and nieces Jane Rueber and Katy Hansen. Private family service.







Donations in John's honor may be contributed to the or a .