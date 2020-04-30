Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bartlett Brust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bartlett Brust Obituary
John "Jack" Bartlett Brust, age 92, longtime resident of Lombard & Civic Leader, died April 27, 2020 at his home in Hayward, Wisconsin. Vet U.S. Army WWII. Founder of Brust Funeral Home in Lombard and Carol Stream. Jack was the beloved husband of Jacqueline J. nee Kahrs, the late Marilyn Fritz nee Kelley and the late Anita nee Raasch; dear father of John Brandon (Karen) of Lombard, Clara Bonnie (the late James) Fiebrandt, of Lombard, Thomas E. (Susan) of Minnesota and James F. of Carol Stream; dear step-father of John (Germaine) Fritz of Arizona, Denise (Steve) Sheehan of Glen Ellyn and Suzanne (Mark) Marshall of Glen Ellyn; grandfather of 13, James Bartlett (Kate) Fiebrandt, Tom (Brittany) Fiebrandt, Katherine A. (Adam) Dickens, Kristin (John) Robinson, John Christian (Ashley) Brust, Kelsie (John E.) Schmit, Margaret Brust, Max Brust, T. Erik (Sarah Beth) Brust, Heidi A. Brust, Ted Brust, Kristina Brust, and Erik John Fiebrandt; loving step-grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 20; brother of the late Kenneth. A drive-through visitation for the public will be held Sunday from 1-4 pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Family Funeral Service will be held Monday. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Lombard YMCA or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Lombard, or any of the deserving Lombard churches or charities. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -