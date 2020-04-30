|
John "Jack" Bartlett Brust, age 92, longtime resident of Lombard & Civic Leader, died April 27, 2020 at his home in Hayward, Wisconsin. Vet U.S. Army WWII. Founder of Brust Funeral Home in Lombard and Carol Stream. Jack was the beloved husband of Jacqueline J. nee Kahrs, the late Marilyn Fritz nee Kelley and the late Anita nee Raasch; dear father of John Brandon (Karen) of Lombard, Clara Bonnie (the late James) Fiebrandt, of Lombard, Thomas E. (Susan) of Minnesota and James F. of Carol Stream; dear step-father of John (Germaine) Fritz of Arizona, Denise (Steve) Sheehan of Glen Ellyn and Suzanne (Mark) Marshall of Glen Ellyn; grandfather of 13, James Bartlett (Kate) Fiebrandt, Tom (Brittany) Fiebrandt, Katherine A. (Adam) Dickens, Kristin (John) Robinson, John Christian (Ashley) Brust, Kelsie (John E.) Schmit, Margaret Brust, Max Brust, T. Erik (Sarah Beth) Brust, Heidi A. Brust, Ted Brust, Kristina Brust, and Erik John Fiebrandt; loving step-grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 20; brother of the late Kenneth. A drive-through visitation for the public will be held Sunday from 1-4 pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Family Funeral Service will be held Monday. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Lombard YMCA or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Lombard, or any of the deserving Lombard churches or charities. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020