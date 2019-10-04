|
John Bosco Carinato, 80, of Des Plaines, formerly of N. McVicker Ave. Chicago, was born into eternal life on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Matteo and Sr. Mary John Carinato, SNDdeN (the former Domenica Zarpello). Cherished father of Matthew (the late Christina), Michael, Mark (Melanie) and Maria (Keith) Carinato Cengel. Dear brother of Rosemarie (Clem) Moenster and Sr. Mary Ellen Carinato, SNDdeN. Devoted Nonno to Samantha, Jennifer, Anthony, Emmie, John and Donna Carinato and Joseph, Nathan and Elena Cengel. Treasured uncle of Tony and John Moenster, Erin Valderrama, Carrie Balek, Dana McDonald, Geoff and the late George Norlock. Former husband of Barbara (Balek) Carinato. Fond cousin and brother-in-law to many. The family wishes to thank the staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their outstanding efforts and comfort during John's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christina Carinato Charitable Foundation www.celebratingchristina.org or the John McNicholas Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation www.livelikejohn.org would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, October 7 from 3-9 PM at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers will be held at 10:15 AM Tuesday, October 8 at the funeral home. Procession immediately following to celebrate John's life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Western Springs. Interment at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019