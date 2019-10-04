Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carinato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bosco Carinato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bosco Carinato Obituary
John Bosco Carinato, 80, of Des Plaines, formerly of N. McVicker Ave. Chicago, was born into eternal life on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Matteo and Sr. Mary John Carinato, SNDdeN (the former Domenica Zarpello). Cherished father of Matthew (the late Christina), Michael, Mark (Melanie) and Maria (Keith) Carinato Cengel. Dear brother of Rosemarie (Clem) Moenster and Sr. Mary Ellen Carinato, SNDdeN. Devoted Nonno to Samantha, Jennifer, Anthony, Emmie, John and Donna Carinato and Joseph, Nathan and Elena Cengel. Treasured uncle of Tony and John Moenster, Erin Valderrama, Carrie Balek, Dana McDonald, Geoff and the late George Norlock. Former husband of Barbara (Balek) Carinato. Fond cousin and brother-in-law to many. The family wishes to thank the staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their outstanding efforts and comfort during John's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christina Carinato Charitable Foundation www.celebratingchristina.org or the John McNicholas Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation www.livelikejohn.org would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, October 7 from 3-9 PM at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers will be held at 10:15 AM Tuesday, October 8 at the funeral home. Procession  immediately following to celebrate John's life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Western Springs. Interment at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now