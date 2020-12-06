1/
John Bosco D'Amico
John B. D'Amico beloved husband of the late Marie A. "Cookie" nee Laurino. Devoted son of the late Giovanni (late Concetta nee Gandalfo) D'Amico. Loving father of the Honorable John C. (Christine) and Jim (Dawn). Dearest grandfather of Jennifer, Michelle, Johnny and Jimmy. Dear brother of the late Isabella (late Eugene) Mrugacz and the late Angela (late Albert) Kaechele. Devoted son-in-law of the late Honorable Anthony C. (late Marie) Laurino. Fond brother-in-law of the Honorable William (Rosanne) Laurino and the Honorable Margaret (Randy Barnette) Laurino. Dear uncle of Suanne (Ray) Humbert, Concetta Mrugacz, Christopher (Dana) Kaechele and John (Mara) Hundrieser. John was a 37-year employee and former Deputy Commissioner of the City of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. He has always been an intricate part and motivator for the 39th Ward Democratic Organization. He will always be remembered as a great coach to many at St. Edwards and a true outdoorsman. Due to Covid restrictions the family will have a private funeral Mass and Interment. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Edward Church Youth Program appreciated. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
