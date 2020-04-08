Home

Brewer, John (Jack), age 81, of Evanston, IL, died in Sarasota, FL on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid Brewer; children, Chris (Colleen) of Chicago and daughter Bonnie (Greg) of Wilmette; sibling of Richard (Pokey) Brewer in Vail, CO and the late Patricia Schovain in Racine, WI; and grandchildren Wyatt and William. Jack was born and raised in Evanston, IL. He graduated from ETHS and was a competitive swimmer at Monmouth College, with a degree in mathematics and physics. Jack worked in insurance administration for 30 years at Washington National Insurance in downtown Evanston before pursuing a career in insurance consulting at CSC in mergers and acquisitions until retirement. Jack was an avid skier, tennis and bridge player, and member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist in Evanston. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 8 to Apr. 13, 2020
