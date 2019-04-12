Resources More Obituaries for John Bycraft Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Bycraft III

Obituary Condolences Flowers John T. Bycraft III died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, after a long illness. John had recently celebrated his 83rd birthday. He died in the loving care of his family at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana.John is survived by his wife Marjorie (Lane), his four children: Robert (Camille) Bycraft, John Bycraft, Mark (Jeanne) Bycraft and Laura (Timothy) Keller. John is also survived by his eight adoring grandchildren: Bridget Bycraft, Gregory Bycraft, Nicholas Bycraft, Lindsey Bycraft, Darcy Keller, Hadley Keller, Keelin Keller and John Brogan Keller.Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 25, 1936, he was the son of the late John T. Bycraft, Jr. and Helen (Bowles) Bycraft. John grew up in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood where he attended Saint Ambrose School. He then graduated from Loyola Academy, class of 1954, Dumbach Hall. He received an undergraduate degree from Xavier University in 1958 and a masters degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business in 1960.John started his career in marketing with Armour Dial, first in Chicago and then in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1975, John and his family moved to South Bend, Indiana, where he resided ever since. He became the General Manager of South Bend Toy, Inc. In 1981, John went into business with Charles Pomeroy and they acquired the Jack-Post Corporation, Buchanan, Michigan.He was very involved in his community and the education of his children, serving as a board member and in other leadership positions with a broad range of organizations including the Order of Malta, United Way of South Bend, the Annual Bishop's Appeal, the Stanley Clark School, Saint Joseph's High School, Saint Matthew Cathedral, Saint Basil Catholic Church in South Haven, Michigan, the Christ Child Society of South Bend and the Women's Care Center of South Bend. John was a great friend and trusted advisor to family and friends in times of need, times of life decision and times of professional choice. He enjoyed spending time with Marjorie, their children and grandchildren at their beach home in South Haven, Michigan. John was a 25-year member of the Order of Malta, and for ten consecutive years, John and Marjorie took the sick on Malta's annual pilgrimage to the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, France. For his service, John was awarded the Pro Merito Meletensi - Cross of the Commander by the Order of Malta. He also was passionate about sports cars, wine (but it better be Italian!) and photography. He enjoyed Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer football and proudly held a share of stock in the Packers.Visitation will take place on Friday, April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McGann Hay Funeral Home, 13260 State Road 23, enter the parking lot off Cherry Rd., Granger, IN 46530. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Gravesite services and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make contributions to Christ Child Society of South Bend, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624, Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or the Foundation for the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To send your private condolences to the family log on to: www.mcgannhay.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries