John C. Bradaric, Age 59, passed away on November 27, 2019. Cherished son of the late Mary Ann (nee Sarbarneck) and the late John Bradaric. Loving brother of Camille (Jeffrey) Ziomek. Dear uncle of Zachary Ziomek and godfather of Matthew Ziomek. Also survived by many friends and relatives.
John was a Master Mason, Knight Templar, Shriner and a life-time member of the NRA.
Visitation, Monday, December 2, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a Funeral Service with Time of Remembrance to be held at 6:00PM and a Masonic Service to be held at 7:00PM. Cremation rites to be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, donations to -Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707 are appreciated.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019