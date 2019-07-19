|
John C. Burgos, 76, of Montgomery, passed away at Copley Medical Center, July 17, 2019. He was born in Puerto Rico November 22, 1942, son of Zoilo and Ventura (Soto) Burgos. John was employed as a carpenter for Michael Nicholas for over 30 years. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, but most of all spending time with family and friends. John is survived by 1 son, Mark Burgos (the late Paula), 1 daughter, Theresa (Mariano) Scadurra, 3 sisters, Lucy "Mary" Burgos, Carmen Burgos, Nilda Burgos, 5 grandchildren, Nicole Burgos (Mark Smith), Jordon Burgos(Sarah Villareal), Cody Tyler, Gabriella Scadurra, Isabella Scandurra, 4 great grandchildren, Mark Smith III, Noah Burgos, Mason Smith and Zander Smith. Loving Fiance', Reda Hartness and of course Roxy the dog, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. John is preceded in death by his parents, and 1 brother Juoaquin "Keno". Family will be receiving guests on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 11am until time of service 3pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019