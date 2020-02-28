Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL
John C. Colman, 93. Beloved husband for 64 years of Jane, née Becker; devoted father of James Colman, David (Nancy) Colman, and Nancy Tudor; cherished grandfather of Alexandra (David Wilson) Colman, Lily Colman, Drew Colman, and Michael Tudor; caring brother of the late Dorothy "Kippy" (late Robert) Sanden; dear uncle of Judi (Torben) Holtze, Ann (David Roth), Ellen, Sarah (Bill Rogers), and Bill (Laurie Olinder) Morrison, and the late Deborah Bachman; loving brother-in-law of Kate (late William) Morrison; will be deeply missed by extended family and close friends. Funeral service Sunday, March 1, 1:30 PM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornell University Engineering Colman Fellowship, 256 Carpenter Hall, Ithaca NY 14853, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, www.jdc.org, or the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
