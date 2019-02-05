Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
John C. 'Jack' Dakes, age 92, World War II Navy Veteran; beloved husband of the late Dorthea; loving Father of Craig (Kathryn) Dakes; cherished Grandpa of Dawn (Michael) Sulkowski, Christine (Scott) MacCormack and Donna (Steve) VanDyke; dearest Great-Grandpa of Sean, Tyler, Neil, Andrew, Dyllon and Ryan. Visitation Thursday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Service Friday 10 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
