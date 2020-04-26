|
|
Jack, at age 90, passed peacefully on the evening of April 12, 2020. He was preceded by his daughter, Pam, in 1994; his college sweetheart, wife, partner and mother of his children, Mim, in 1999; and his second wife and best friend, Louise, in 2017. He is survived by his son, Jeff and 2 grandsons, John and Michael Flaherty. Jack doted on his great granddaughter, Isla, but passed too soon to meet his great grandson.
Jack graduated Bowling Green State Univ. in Ohio in 1952 and was immediately commissioned a 2cd Lieutenant in the Army. After training at Fort Sill, Lawton Ok, he served in Korea as commander of a forward Artillery company before being discharged and returning to Fort Sill where he met is daughter for the first time.
He earned an MBA at the Kelly School for Business at Indiana Univ in 1955 and then joined Dow Chemical as a salesman. His son joined the clan later that year. Jack started in Dow's paint division traveling the 18 western states, by car, based in St. Louis, Mo. He went on to rise, in various companies, in various locales on both coasts and in-between, in the ranks of sales, sales management, eventually earning his way up into the executive suites. He joined Akzo Nobel in 1971 as President of Noury Chemical Co., moved to Wilmette, Il in 1975 where he retired in 1992 as the President of Akzo's worldwide specialty chemical division.
Jack was a success in business, but more so in his family and philanthropic life. He taught his children to fish, to camp, to respect the outdoors and other people and to be good citizens and neighbors. For years, he and his wife Mim, and later with Louise, toured Lks Superior and Michigan aboard a well-tended Grand Banks trawler. An avid lifelong booster of the Boy Scouts of America, and earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 1944, Jack's forte was fund raising at the local council, regional, and national levels for which he was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, the Silver Beaver, Antelope and Buffalo awards and served as the President of the National Eagle Scout Association. He also leaves a Charitable Trust that funds 10 of his favorite organizations such as BGSU, The Kelly School for Business, The Boys and Girls Club, The North East Illinois and Toledo Boys Scouts and others.
Seeing the twinkle in his eye, you just knew he could tell a good story and often did. At times he would hold court and regale anyone within earshot on the finer points of practical joking. He loved the Ford Model A for its simplicity and pure putting around town fun. He was an active member of the Winnetka Congregational Church worked every spring on its One-Day, Guinness World Record holding, Rummage sale which raised money for local charities.
Jack delighted in A.A.Milne's Winnie the Pooh books. Famous words attributed to Pooh come to mind as we remember the loving, demanding, generous and playful man that was Jack Jadel:
"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020