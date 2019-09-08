Home

John C. Lapp, age 78 of West Chicago, passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019. John was a proud United States Air Force Veteran and a great man and friend to all. John was the beloved husband of Carol Lapp. Loving father of Lori (Michael) Rehak and the late David Lapp. Cherished son of the late Amos and the late Beatrice Lapp. Proud grandfather of Jordan and Brandon. Dear brother of Sonya (Art) York and the late Ken (the late Betty) Lapp. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00PM-3:00PM at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club, 2241 Route 59, West Chicago, IL 60185.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
