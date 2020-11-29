John C. Leibrock Jr., 90, of Arlington Heights went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 after a brief illness. John was born in December 1929 to John and Clara (Holland) Leibrock in Chicago. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond. After graduating from high school, he apprenticed as a tool and die maker and then served in the United States Army. Following his service, he met and married the love of his life, Ann (Bozik). They settled in Chicago and then Park Ridge where they lived for over 50 years while raising a family. John and Ann later moved to Luther Village in Arlington Heights. John spent the majority of his career as a skilled tradesman and mold maker working for the Anchor Brush Company. He and Ann were active, longtime members of Edison Park Lutheran Church in Chicago. He cherished his family, enjoyed fixing things, wood-working, biking, Sudoku, Amaretto, and taking leisurely strolls to the local Dairy Queen for a Dilly Bar or a vanilla malt. Many will remember him as a prankster, a great storyteller, and someone who loved good jokes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; three sons, Mark (Michelle); Martin (Debbie); Paul (Cathy); and his five grandchildren: Calvin, Evan, MyKala, Owen and Amanda. Services will be private. Donations can be made to Edison Park Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of John.