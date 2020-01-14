|
74, passed away January 11, 2020. He was born November 16, 1945, in Phx, AZ to the late John Livensparger and Ruth Cavanaugh. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Jean (Kores) and son, Jack. He is survived by his son, Matthew, father and mother-in-law, Fred and Patricia Kores, seven sisters, one brother, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. John met his wife at the University of Arizona, where he received his Bachelors Degree. He graduated from John Marshall Law in 1976 and served as a Probate Attorney with Eklund and Eklund, and the Board of Trustees with Uptown National Bank, Uptown Chamber of Commerce, and Park Ridge Library Board. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020