Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Livensparger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Livensparger


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Livensparger Obituary
74, passed away January 11, 2020. He was born November 16, 1945, in Phx, AZ to the late John Livensparger and Ruth Cavanaugh. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Jean (Kores) and son, Jack. He is survived by his son, Matthew, father and mother-in-law, Fred and Patricia Kores, seven sisters, one brother, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. John met his wife at the University of Arizona, where he received his Bachelors Degree. He graduated from John Marshall Law in 1976 and served as a Probate Attorney with Eklund and Eklund, and the Board of Trustees with Uptown National Bank, Uptown Chamber of Commerce, and Park Ridge Library Board. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -