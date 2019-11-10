Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. McGuire Obituary
John McGuire Esq., age 77, long-time resident of Evanston, born in Chicago. Loving husband of Judy McGuire; proud father of Jessica (Hawke Yoon) and Timothy (deceased 2001); overjoyed Grampa of Teddy and Wally; and caring brother of Daniel F. McGuire (the late Sharon Rose) and the late Patricia McGuire. John was a doting uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to the Timothy McGuire Scholarship at Evanston Township High School; www.eths.k12.il.us/foundation or ETHS Educational Foundation, 1600 Dodge Ave. Evanston, IL 60201.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 3 pm - 9 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave. Additional visitation will be held before Mass starting at 10 am. Interment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit John's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now