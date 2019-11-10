|
|
John McGuire Esq., age 77, long-time resident of Evanston, born in Chicago. Loving husband of Judy McGuire; proud father of Jessica (Hawke Yoon) and Timothy (deceased 2001); overjoyed Grampa of Teddy and Wally; and caring brother of Daniel F. McGuire (the late Sharon Rose) and the late Patricia McGuire. John was a doting uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to the Timothy McGuire Scholarship at Evanston Township High School; www.eths.k12.il.us/foundation or ETHS Educational Foundation, 1600 Dodge Ave. Evanston, IL 60201.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 3 pm - 9 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave. Additional visitation will be held before Mass starting at 10 am. Interment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit John's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019