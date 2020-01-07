Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Ave
Joliet, IL
John C. McGuire Obituary
John C. "Jack" McGuire, former Illinois State Representative, passed on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Visitation for John C. "Jack" McGuire will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 10, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, IL, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the name of John C. "Jack" McGuire to . For more information please call 815-741-5500 or to read his full obituary visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
