John C. "Jack" McGuire, former Illinois State Representative, passed on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Visitation for John C. "Jack" McGuire will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 10, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, IL, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the name of John C. "Jack" McGuire to . For more information please call 815-741-5500 or to read his full obituary visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020