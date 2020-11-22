John C. Meyers, age 74, of Downers Grove. US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Linda for 47 years. Loving father of Brian (Nancy), Douglas (Nicole) and Timothy (Gail). Devoted grandfather of Dylan, Lauren, Colin, Abigale, Jack, Shea, Kendall and Luke. Dear brother of Debbie McGuinn, Robert (Joyce) Meyers and the late Patti (Robert) Fortunato. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
