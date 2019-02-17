|
|
John C. Pappas, born on March 17th at rest February 13, 2019, born in Chicago and retired in Clearwater Beach, FL. Loving brother of Constance Pappas and Catherine Pappas; Beloved son of the late Chris and Angeline Revelas Pappas; Also survived by many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews here and in Greece. Best friend of Jean Sinodinos, Gus Cappas, Charlotte and the late Tony Dallianis. He belonged to Order of AHEPA, Englewood Oak Lawn Chapter. John was a teacher in the Forest Park School District, and he was also a diehard Cubs fan. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May his memory be eternal. Visitation for John C. Pappas will be held on Monday, February 18th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m., Trisagion Service 6:30 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Tuesday beginning 10:15 a.m. from funeral home to St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland, Palos Heights for Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019