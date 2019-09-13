|
|
John C. Pappas, age 90, of Vrontamas, Sparta in Greece, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bertha, nee Grevin and loving father of Kathleen (John) Katrakis. Devoted son of the late Constantine & Katingo, nee Economos, Papageorgakis and proud grandfather of Christopher and Caroline Katrakis. Dear brother of Spiro (the late Bessie), George (Frieda), the late Panagiotis, the late Theodore (the late Katerina) Papageorgakis and the late Georgia (the late Elias) Farlekas and fond uncle, cousin and nouno of many. John was a proud, lifetime member of AHEPA. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Trisagion Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet on Monday morning, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. for the Funeral service at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in John's name to Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre, 220 N. First Street, Wheeling, IL 60090, online at https://www.greekamericancare.org/donations, or to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, online at https://www.stconstantinehelen.org. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019