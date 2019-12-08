|
|
John C. Prendiville, age 86, of Oak Park; dear brother of Father Eugene Prendiville, O.M.I., Eileen Schmitz and the late Redmond and James (Mary) Prendiville; fond uncle of many; devoted son of the late John and Eileen Prendiville. John was a retired attorney formerly with Chicago Title and Trust. He was a graduate of Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Private interment services were held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019