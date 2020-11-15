1/
John C. Roberts
1929 - 2020
John Charles Roberts, born Feb. 2, 1929, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020. He was preceded into life everlasting by his beloved parents John Charles and Ann (Nash) Roberts and brother Albert. He celebrated his 65th anniversary to Joan nee Pelechowicz on August 6th. Both attended DePaul University and are the loving parents of John, Julia, Mark (Adriana), Paul (Kate), James (Bobbi) and beautiful grandchildren, Jack and Abby. Along with his wife, he instilled a loving Catholic faith in his children. Faith, devotion and charity are his lasting gifts. Services are at 11 am November 16, St. Vincent Ferrer in River Forest. Private burial is at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, John asks you to take someone special in your life to dinner. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels for more information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneral home.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Dear Mrs. Roberts, Julie, and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Peace be with everyone. He loved all of you and he will be missed by many friends and family.
Vickie Grosso
Friend
