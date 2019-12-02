|
John C. Rose, age 89 of Cary passed away November 28, 2019 at his home. He was born October 2, 1930 in Chicago, the son of John and Anna Rose.
John is survived by his wife Nancy L. ((Jeschke) Rose, his children: Robin Lee Rose, John D. (Suzy) Rose and Thomas J. Rose, his grandchildren: Daniel Craig, Amy Rose, Megan (Greg) Hendry, Melissa (Steven) Jensen, Abigail Rose, Jacob Rose, Jeffrey Pascoe and Ryan Rose, his great grandchildren: Syerra, Piper, Lilly and Adam, and great great grandchild Harper, two sisters: Rosalie (Ralph) Burkart and Francie (Jim) Wilder as well as a sister-in-law Bonnie Rose and brother-in-law Kurt Rettke. Besides his parents John is preceded in death by his step-father Reginald E. Miller, a brother Eddie Rose and a sister Veronica Rettke.
John worked for the Jewel Tea Company in Barrington for over 35 years. He was a member of Willow Creek Church in Crystal Lake where he ushered for many years, he also took side jobs as a house painter and was an avid golfer.
There will be a visitation for John on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Service at 12:00 Noon at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and will be followed with burial at McHenry County Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the .
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
