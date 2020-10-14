1/1
John C. Simon
John C. Simon, age 78, U.S. Navy Veteran; Beloved husband of Diane, nee Olson; Loving father of Julie (Frank) Liberio; Joelle Burdett, and Lorel Roth; Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Tad) Maguire and Christopher Liberio, Anna Grace Burdett and Nathan, Shane, and Chase Roth; Great-grandfather of Finley Maguire; Dear brother of Alan (Bertha); also nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave, Darien, funeral service is private. Int. Clarendon Hills Cemetery: In Lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
October 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Marcia Peterson
October 12, 2020
Best teacher, best electrician, great friend.
Mike Hoffman
Friend
