John C. Simon, age 78, U.S. Navy Veteran; Beloved husband of Diane, nee Olson; Loving father of Julie (Frank) Liberio; Joelle Burdett, and Lorel Roth; Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Tad) Maguire and Christopher Liberio, Anna Grace Burdett and Nathan, Shane, and Chase Roth; Great-grandfather of Finley Maguire; Dear brother of Alan (Bertha); also nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave, Darien, funeral service is private. Int. Clarendon Hills Cemetery: In Lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society
