John Carlson
1955 - 2020
John Coolley Carlson, age 65, left this world on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Evanston, Illinois. He was born on July 11, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John W. C. Carlson and Jane (Hibbert) Carlson. John was a lover of music and animals. He enjoyed 20 years as a wrangler at the Ponderosa Ranch, Lake Tahoe, NV. He was also an independent contractor. He is survived by his father, John W. C. Carlson, his two sisters, Kathel (James) Brennan of Midland Park, N.J. and Kay (David) DeMerit of Waukesha, WI; and Jane Coolley Carlson (deceased); nieces and nephews Matthew, Lucielle, Daniel, Dax, and Samuel.

Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Union League Boys & Girls Clubs, 65 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
