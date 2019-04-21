|
|
John was a man of vision and values. An advocate for truth. Honest and compassionate. Bold and humorous. Unafraid and classy. An inspiration to all. He loved his family and loyal friends. John was a faithful friend, son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by his daughter Gabrielle Elise Walsh, granddaughter Layla Brianna Barnett, sisters Marlaine Selip and Colleen (Joseph) Pettrone, brother Thomas (Linda) Walsh; uncle to many. Welcomed in heaven by his mother Virginia Walsh, father John Walsh, brother Patrick Walsh, ancestors, and friends. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 23 from 4 PM – 8 PM with a reflection service at 6:45 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL. Friends will meet Wednesday, April 24 at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St. LaGrange, IL 60525 for a10AM funeral mass. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019