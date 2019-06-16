|
Sebeck , John Charles Sebeck, John Charles, 67, passed away Saturday. Police officer for the city of Chicago for 35 years and Chicago Paramedic for 2 years. He was a loving husband of Gilda 31 years; beloved father of Tracy (Michael), Charles (Renee) and Samantha (Vlado); cherished grandfather of Danielle, Nicole, Olivia, Alyssa and Thomas. He leaves behind many extended family and friends. Memorial visitation is Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 10am to 2pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. St. Jude Police League service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation https://www.cpdmemorial.org/ Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
