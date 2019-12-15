|
Dr. John C. Ballin, 95, a resident of Hinsdale for 52 years, passed away on December 11, 2019. John was born at Ravenswood Hospital (Chicago) on December 3, 1924. He was inducted into the army the day after he graduated from Lindbloom High School in 1942. John was a decorated WWII veteran receiving 2 Purple Hearts, and the Bronze Star for "Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against the Enemy." He landed on Omaha Beach one week after D-day, suffered frostbite so severe he almost lost his feet and was ultimately the sole survivor of his platoon. He was then reassigned to Scotland, where, as a gifted pianist, he took advanced studies at the Royal Academy of Music. He was discharged in 1945. John received BS, MS and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Chicago. While at Billings Hospital in 1950, he introduced himself to Mildred Louise Geiger, M.D. It was an immediate love match. They married June 30, 1951 at the University of Chicago Chapel and were together for 64 years until Mildred's death in 2015. John joined the American Medical Association in 1951 and spent his entire career there until his retirement in 1986. He was a frequent contributor to JAMA (100+ publications), Editor-in-Chief and author of AMA Drug Evaluation, Director of Scientific Activities, and Director Emeritus of the Division of Drugs & Technology. John was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and the Hinsdale Golf Club. John is survived by his three daughters: Janet (Jay) Tuthill, Susan (Dr. Charles) Owens and Carol (James) Marshall, his grandchildren: Jori and Jack Tuthill, David, Michael and Katherine Owens, William, Jonathan, and Peter Marshall, and his two nephews, a niece, and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his grandson, Thomas Marshall and sister, Phyllis B. Silhan. John's family is grateful to his dedicated caregiver of six years, Anita Sabos. A private family service and Eucharist will be held at Grace Episcopal Church. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 120 East First Street, Hinsdale, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019