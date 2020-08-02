1/1
John Christian Muno Sr.
John Christian Muno Sr. age 90 of Wheeling. Beloved husband of Marianne Muno (nee Mariotti) for 66 years. Loving father of Pamela (David) DeVos, John (Holly) Muno Jr. and James (Kelly) Muno. Dear grandfather of Zoe (David), David Scott (Bruce), Brent, Heather, Blake, Madison, Jackson, Taylor, and Alexis. Great grandfather of Adele, Elise, and Oliver. Fond brother of Luann (Walter) Herbold, and the late Mary (late David) Speck, Raymond (Gloria) Muno, Frannie Muno and Tom Schmit. Uncle, cousin and friend of many.

All services and burial will be private. During this time of physically distancing it is imperative that we are social connected via www.funerals.pro Please share a story, a picture or a memory. Any act of kindness is greatly appreciated. Donations may be made to the Marine Corp Scholarship Fund at www.mcsf.org for more information call 847.537.6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
August 1, 2020
Joseph A Mulcrone
Acquaintance
