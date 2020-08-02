John Christian Muno Sr. age 90 of Wheeling. Beloved husband of Marianne Muno (nee Mariotti) for 66 years. Loving father of Pamela (David) DeVos, John (Holly) Muno Jr. and James (Kelly) Muno. Dear grandfather of Zoe (David), David Scott (Bruce), Brent, Heather, Blake, Madison, Jackson, Taylor, and Alexis. Great grandfather of Adele, Elise, and Oliver. Fond brother of Luann (Walter) Herbold, and the late Mary (late David) Speck, Raymond (Gloria) Muno, Frannie Muno and Tom Schmit. Uncle, cousin and friend of many.
All services and burial will be private. During this time of physically distancing it is imperative that we are social connected via www.funerals.pro Please share a story, a picture or a memory. Any act of kindness is greatly appreciated. Donations may be made to the Marine Corp Scholarship Fund at www.mcsf.org
for more information call 847.537.6600.