Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
John Kurtz
John Christopher Kurtz March 9, 2019 age 68. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Heather L. nee Boivin. Dear father of Katrina (Matthew) Wagner and John Michael (Keerie) Kurtz. Loving grandfather of Annabelle Wagner and Laila Kurtz. Loving brother of David (Robin Linder) Kurtz, Robert (Cherie) Kurtz, Karen (Ron) Letizia and Matthew Carlson. Son-in-law of Peg Boivin. Visitation, Friday, March 15th at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Memorials to would be appreciated. For more info (708) 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019
