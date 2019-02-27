Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN RUPAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CHRISTOPHER RUPAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN CHRISTOPHER RUPAR Obituary
John Christopher Rupar, 21, of Westmont. Beloved son of Wayne and Karen. Dear brother of Sarah. Visitation 9am until Funeral Mass 11:15am Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5101 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John of the Cross Church (address above) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now