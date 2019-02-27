|
John Christopher Rupar, 21, of Westmont. Beloved son of Wayne and Karen. Dear brother of Sarah. Visitation 9am until Funeral Mass 11:15am Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5101 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John of the Cross Church (address above) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019