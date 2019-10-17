Home

Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, IL
John Churchill Chambers Obituary
John C. Chambers tour of duty has ended. Transferred on 11 September 2019 to serve the Almighty. A proud and faithful United States Marine awarded the Silver Star, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Purple Heart, and other citations.

He lived life his way and touched many people with his generosity and humor.

He will be interred on October 23, 10 AM sharp at Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin with full military honors. All are welcome.

Semper Fidelis
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
