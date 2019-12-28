|
John J. Cicero passed away December 24, 2019, at the age of 68. John was born in Chicago on July 31,1951. He worked as a Union Local 17 Heatand Frost Insulator for 41 years. He retired at 60 in 2011. On July 26, 1975 he married Nancy Barciszewski and had three beautiful children, who were the most important part of his life. John was a devoted father, the ultimate handyman, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his wife, and his kids. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. John is survived by his wife, Nancy Cicero; his children, John (Teresa Cesario) Cicero, Matt (Amy Seidel) Cicero, Maria (Justin Lindberg); and his grandchildren Jack, Violet, Olivia, Winnie, and Braden, his mother Constance, his siblings James (Nancy), Joseph (Linda), Rose (Donita) and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by Steven (Anne), June (Rich) and his father John Cicero. Visitation will be held 12/29/2019 between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Carbonara Funeral Home located at 1515 N 25th Ave Melrose Park 60610.Mass will be held 12/30/2019 10:00 am at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Crohn's & Colitis foundation or The .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019