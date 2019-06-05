John Clark Dell, 76, passed away peacefully at home with his cherished wife, Mary, holding him in her arms. He was born in Chicago and was a long time resident of the North Shore. John attended Rollins College and received an MBA degree at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in finance. He was also a veteran of the Air Force and served three tours of duty in Viet Nam. He worked in finance for many years - and in retirement continued his love of sailing on his boat out of Wilmette Harbor. John and Mary also loved traveling to their beloved vacation home in Mexico and to multiple countries across the world. But, mostly John and Mary just loved quietly being together, reading the newspapers over coffee, taking walks down to the beach and in the Botanic Garden - and holding hands.John was survived by his wife, Mary, of 29 years, his lovely and devoted daughters, Siri Dell (Dan) and Nissa Dell as well as two delightful grandchildren, Matias and Nils. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Dell. Memorial Service Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 222 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043.Donations can be made to: Church of the Holy Comforter.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary