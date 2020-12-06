John C. Goodall, Jr., 85, died suddenly but peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, IL.



He was born on April 16, 1935 in Chicago, IL to John C. Goodall and Margaret C. Goodall. He is survived by his beloved wife, Roberta Johnson Ellerman (Bobbie), his son, John C. Goodall III, his daughter, Dana Goodall DeAngelis (Mark) and grandsons, Matthew T. DeAngelis, Thomas C. DeAngelis and Peter L. DeAngelis. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Virginia Thorson Goodall, in 1993 and his second wife, Joan Osborne Bowman, in 2001.



Mr. Goodall resided in Northfield, IL, and spent the winter months in Vero Beach, FL. He graduated from St. George High School, Evanston, IL in 1953 and from Duke University, Durham, NC in 1957. He attended Georgetown University Law School.



He spent his career in wealth management at Northern Trust Company, Chicago (Vice President and Senior Trust Administrator) and Winnetka, IL (President), retiring in January 2001. He was a member of Glen View Club, Golf, IL, Sunset Ridge Country Club, Northfield, IL, The Moorings Club, Vero Beach, FL, and Riomar Country Club, Vero Beach, FL.



No one who knew Mr. Goodall could forget his passion for the circus. To that end, he was a past president and board member of the Circus World Museum, Baraboo, WI. He was a past president and board member of the Music Institute of Chicago, Winnetka, IL, a prior member of the Investment Committee of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and served on the board of the Chicago Maternity Center prior to the merger with Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL. He was Director of the philanthropic Thorson Foundation.



In his retirement, he spent many happy hours building homes for Indian River Habitat for Humanity, Vero Beach, FL, and over 15 years volunteering at the Chicago Botanic Garden's Model Railroad Garden, Glencoe, IL, sharing his love of trains with younger generations.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John C. Goodall, Jr. to either: Circus World Museum Foundation Inc., 550 Water Street, Baraboo, WI 53913 OR Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022



Burial is private. A memorial service will be held at St. James the Less, Northfield, IL in late spring 2021.





